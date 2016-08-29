Deputies find 2 bodies in Pulaski County home

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies on Sunday found a husband and wife dead inside their rural Pulaski County home in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office was dispatched to the home at about 1 p.m. Sunday after a family member discovered the bodies of Kelvin Butler, 31, and his wife, Erma Butler, 28, at their 2525 Old Military Road home just southeast of Jacksonville, sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Carl Minden said.

Minden said both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, and the sheriff's office was not pursuing a suspect because detectives believed one of the Butlers shot and killed the other before committing suicide. The sheriff's office, however, did not release which person it believed pulled the trigger.

The couple had five children, but Minden said none of them were at the home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators weren't sure what time the shooting occurred.

"They could've been here for a while," Minden said. "But it likely occurred sometime between 11 p.m. last night and 11 this morning."

Four vehicles sat in the driveway Sunday surrounded by crime-scene tape as detectives came and went from the house.

The normally quiet section of two-lane highway filled with deputies' cars, and traffic slowed at times to allow investigators and the victims' family members to cross the road to a staging area.

Metro on 08/29/2016

