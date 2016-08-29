The World in Brief

Philippine militants free 23 from jail

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines -- Muslim extremists supporting the Islamic State group freed eight fellow militants in an attack that also allowed 15 other inmates to escape from a provincial jail in the southern Philippines, police said Sunday.

About 20 heavily armed fighters of the Maute militant group stormed the Lanao del Sur provincial jail in Marawi city before nightfall Saturday, disarmed the guards and rescued their eight comrades.

The eight who escaped were arrested a week ago when they were caught with a homemade bomb in a van at a security checkpoint.

The others who escaped, apparently to divert the attention of authorities, were facing murder and drug charges.

The Maute group is a new band of armed Muslim radicals who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Based in Lanao del Sur's Butig town, the militants have attacked army troops and beheaded a soldier and two kidnapped workers earlier this year.

4 militants die in Pakistan jailbreak try

LAHORE, Pakistan -- Pakistani officials said Sunday that four Islamic extremists involved in a 2009 attack on the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team were killed in a shootout with police.

The attack on the cricket team killed six police and two bystanders, and wounded six cricket players. The Pakistani Taliban and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, an affiliated extremist group, claimed the attack, which was carried out by 10 gunmen.

The shootout started late Saturday on the edge of Lahore when other gunmen tried to break the militants out of police custody, a counterterrorism official said.

On Sunday, security forces raided a religious seminary on the outskirts of the southwestern city of Quetta, where a suicide bomber killed more than 70 people earlier this month, and sealed it when they found nearly 100 illegal Afghan immigrants residing there, provincial government spokesman Anwarul Haq said.

Other such raids netted another 228 Afghans, said paramilitary spokesman Khan Wasey.

Colombian rebel chief vows lasting truce

HAVANA -- The commander of Colombia's biggest rebel movement said Sunday that its fighters will permanently cease hostilities with the government beginning with the first minute of today, as a result of their peace accord ending one of the world's longest-running conflicts.

Rodrigo Londono, leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, made the announcement in Havana, where the two sides negotiated for four years before announcing the peace deal Wednesday.

"Never again will parents be burying their sons and daughters killed in the war," said Londono, who is also known as Timoshenko.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced Friday that his military would cease attacks on the FARC beginning today.

Colombia is expected to hold a national referendum Oct. 2 to give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has claimed more than 220,000 lives and driven more than 5 million people from their homes

After the agreement is signed, FARC guerrillas are supposed to begin handing their weapons over to United Nations-sponsored monitors.

Nigerian: Boko Haram leader wounded

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said Sunday that the military wounded the leader of Boko Haram, his country's homegrown Islamic extremist group.

Nigeria's military said last week that it had "fatally wounded" Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in an airstrike, but it stopped short of saying he was dead.

Boko Haram no longer holds any Nigerian territory, and the group has split into small groups attacking soft targets, said Buhari on Sunday.

The Nigerian government is ready to discuss the release of the Chibok girls held hostage by Boko Haram, Buhari said in a statement from his spokesman. Chibok, in northeastern Nigeria, is where nearly 300 schoolgirls were abducted from a school in April 2014. Dozens of the kidnapped girls escaped, but 218 remain missing.

The government is ready to negotiate with "bona fide leaders" of the terror group who know where the girls are, Buhari said.

