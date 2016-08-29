Arraignment set for Springdale man accused of killing mother, stepfather

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale man with a history of mental illness and substance abuse who is accused of fatally stabbing his mother and stepfather early Friday and injuring another person was given an arraignment date by a judge Monday.

Dustin Glenn Price, 28 is facing preliminary charges of capital murder, first-degree battery, third-degree assault and burglary. He is being held at the Washington County Jail with no bond set, which is typical in capital cases.

Price went before magistrate judge Ray Reynolds in Washington County Circuit Court Monday for a first appearance hearing. Reynolds advised Price of his legal rights and set his arraignment for Sept. 28.

Capital murder is punishable by life in prison with no possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Price also has a hold for Benton County Circuit Court.

Washington County prosecutors typically wait until close to the arraignment date to file formal charges.

Springdale police say Price broke into his mother’s home at 2306 Sandy St., about 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police went to the home after Price’s mother, Theresa Hendershot, called 911 and said her son had stabbed her husband, Jim. They found Theresa and Jim Hendershot on the floor, unresponsive with stab wounds and blunt force trauma injuries, according to reports.

Officers found a small knife and aluminum bat, both covered in what appeared to be blood, the report said.

Police said Theresa Hendershot, 47, died at her home from what appeared to be knife wounds. James Hendershot, 47, was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, where he was pronounced dead.

Price then went to his home at 902 Caudle Ave., where he stabbed 52-year-old Daniel Teyhen, the release said. Teyhen’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Price was found later Friday morning riding a mo-ped in Fayetteville and arrested without incident, according to a preliminary arrest report. Additional weapons were found on Price and the mo-ped, the report said.

Price has a history of mental illness and was acquitted at least twice of crimes because of a mental disease or defect.

According to court documents, Price also has a history of substance abuse, including marijuana LSD and opioids.

Price’s criminal history includes arrests for assault, battery and threatening — dating back to 2007, court documents show. He also was committed in the Arkansas State Hospital more than once, and court records show he was released in June.