Arkansas court asked to block measure on medical lawsuits

LITTLE ROCK — A group opposed to a ballot proposal that would place limits on damages in medical lawsuits is asking Arkansas' highest court to block voting on the proposed constitutional amendment in November.

Fairness for Arkansans on Monday asked the state Supreme Court to remove the proposed amendment from the ballot or bar the secretary of state's office from counting any votes for the measure.

The proposal, if approved by voters, would allow the Legislature to cap non-economic damages awarded for medical injury against health care providers, with a minimum cap of $250,000. The proposal would also put a limit on the contingency fees attorneys could receive in medical injury cases.

The lawsuit claims the proposal is misleading and omits key information for voters.