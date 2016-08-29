Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner to separate after sexting revelation

By The Associated Press

Posted: August 29, 2016 at 10:42 a.m.

Credit: AP Photo/Paul Sancya
 Huma Abedin, right, an aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, talks on the floor of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 26, 2016.

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin says she is separating from husband Anthony Weiner after another sexting revelation involving the former congressman from New York.

Abedin said in a statement released by Clinton's presidential campaign: "After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband.

She added: "Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy."

The New York Post published photos late Sunday that the newspaper said Weiner had sent last year to a woman it identified only as a "40-something divorcee."

The Democrat quit Congress in 2011 following revelations that he was sending women sexually explicit messages.