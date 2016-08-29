Action plan, taxing last set maximize workout time

Exercise program adherence would be dramatically improved if we had no other responsibilities, pressures or deadlines to meet. Everyone would simply wake up whenever they wanted, stroll into the fitness center and perform a nice, comprehensive workout session.

Unfortunately, that's not the world we live in.

All of us need to ensure that our exercise minutes are "maximized" -- used to the fullest. This week, I'll present a few ideas for maximizing your workout time. I'll also introduce an exercise designed to do that.

Workouts can be made more efficient in a variety of ways, some of which are methodological while others are incidental. My top recommendation is to plan out every single minute that you're in the fitness center. This includes the shower, rest periods, hydration breaks and everything else. Planning -- making a schedule -- will provide a sense of urgency, and that propels action.

If you know you've got 25 seconds to get a drink, then you'll ensure that you don't take three minutes. This effort to be efficient will make a huge difference in your ability to squeeze more work into shorter amounts of time.

If clock watching isn't your thing, there are other ways to shave off wasted minutes. One method that I've used is performing every third set of strength-training exercises to failure.

Rather than sitting down for a same old "three sets of 12" routine, try doing as many repetitions as possible on the last set. This will also tire your muscles more quickly -- more efficiently. If you can do more than 15 or 20 repetitions, chances are you're lifting far too little resistance.

Another easy way to eliminate wasted minutes is to wear headphones. For people who use the gym for socializing, this might not work. But for those looking to make the most of their time, headphones create a "force field" that repels chitchat, and that will decrease your chances of becoming engaged in conversations that distract you from your workout.

It's sort of an unwritten rule in fitness centers. Headphones mean the exerciser is there to work.

This week's exercise makes a perfect addition to an efficient workout program because it can be performed between strength-training sets to get the heart rate elevated. The Plyo Walk Out will challenge the core, the upper body and also assist with hamstring flexibility.

1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend over while keeping your legs as straight as possible and place both palms on the floor in front of you.

2. Lift both hands and "hop" your upper body forward as you allow your hips to move toward the floor. You should only hop about six inches.

3. Continue these little hops by lifting up the hands and placing them down farther and farther away from your feet until you are in the "up" phase of a pushup.

4. Reverse the hops. moving back toward your feet as you raise the hips.

5. Once you get to a point where your hamstrings tighten up, simply reverse direction and hop back out.

6. Keep this pattern moving for 4 repetitions, with out and back counting as one.

Assuming you have healthy wrists and shoulders, this is a great way to force a long core contraction. Add these for a little variety or to make better use of your "active rest" periods between sets. Enjoy!

Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies) and a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

