1 killed, 1 injured in Lowell wreck

A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lowell.

Lowell police at responded at 3:22 a.m. to the scene on U.S. 71B in the area of Custom Motor Concepts, according to a police news release. Jerri Stamps, 48, of Lowell, was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to the news release.

The vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision. Stamps was ejected from her vehicle. Diego Rodriguez, 20, of Springdale, the driver of the vehicle going north, had to be extricated from his vehicle, the release stated.

Rodriguez was also taken to the hospital, according to the news release.