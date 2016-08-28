U.S. agency to take over sheriff’s case

PHOENIX — The investigation and possible prosecution of metropolitan Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio will be handled by the U.S. Justice Department after federal prosecutors in Arizona asked to be removed because of unspecified conflicts of interest, according to a court filing made public.

The U.S. attorney’s office for Arizona said in its brief filing Friday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix that the case has been assigned to the Justice Department’s criminal division, public integrity section.

The filing cited “existing conflicts of interest or the appearance of conflicts of interest pertaining to the matter” for Arizona’s federal prosecutors, but it did not provide details.

Mel McDonald, an attorney for Arpaio, said he was disappointed by the decision.

U.S. District Judge Murray Snow ruled recently that another judge should decide if Arpaio and others should be held in criminal contempt of court for ignoring court orders in a racial-profiling case. Snow also said there was probable cause to believe Arpaio intentionally failed to turn over records that he had promised, under oath, to give to a court official.

Arpaio, a Republican who is running for a seventh term this year, has said he didn’t investigate Snow and instead said the probe was focused on widespread identity theft.