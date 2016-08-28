Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — Donna Brazile, interim head of the Democratic National Committee; Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock. CBS’ Face the Nation — Brazile; Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump; former Republican presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson; Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Republican vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana. 8 a.m. Fox News Sunday — Conway; Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson. 1 p.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.