Spa City film festival benefits from party set in 'Acapulco'

HOT SPRINGS -- Blue skies, margaritas, a shimmering infinity pool and a patio overlooking an expanse of water set the scene for A Night in Acapulco at the home of Kathy and Michael Rose on Lake Hamilton.

Photo Gallery A Night in Acapulco View

The fundraiser for the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival was hosted by the Hot Springs Documentary Film Institute Board of Directors and the Red Carpet Donor Circle.

Guests enjoyed drinks from the poolside bar, and later, a dinner buffet of shrimp and tacos. They also got a first look at events surrounding the film festival, scheduled for Oct. 7-16. Functions will include a VIP kickoff Cocktail Party, A Spa City Mobster Party at the Gangster Museum, Silver Anniversary Cocktails at Longhua Xu's International Art Gallery and a party at Mountain Valley Water after the closing night awards ceremony.

The festival, which celebrates its 25th year, is the oldest nonfiction film festival in North America. For more information or tickets to the festival visit their website hsdfi.org.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

High Profile on 08/28/2016