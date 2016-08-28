Siloam Springs police looking for hit-and-run driver

Police are looking for a driver who struck and injured a teen on U.S. 412 early Sunday, according to Siloam Springs police.

Witnesses described the vehicle as an early 2000s red Ford F-150, possibly with Oklahoma tags, Lt. Scott Miller said. The driver fled west on U.S. 412 toward Oklahoma after the accident.

The 16-year-old boy, a Siloam Springs resident, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., after initially being transported to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Miller said. The boy was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, Miller said.

The boy was crossing the highway about 12:42 a.m. in front of America’s Best Value Inn and Suites in Siloam Springs when he was struck by a pickup, Miller said.

Police ask anyone with information call Detective James McFerron at 479-524-4118 or email the department at detectives@siloamsprings.com.