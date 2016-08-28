Sherwood road work to close lanes

Resurfacing the intersection of Kiehl Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, also called Arkansas 107, in Sherwood will require another round of lane closures Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Crews resurfacing the intersection will require reducing traffic in all directions to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. Signs and traffic drums will mark the path through the construction, and traffic will be controlled by flaggers, the department said. Alternate routes should be considered during the work, it said.

Some work took place for two days at the intersection last week, but the department said an additional workday is necessary.

Metro on 08/28/2016