The nation in brief

3rd charged in rape, killing of girl, 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The third suspect in the rape and killing of a 10-year-old Albuquerque girl whose body was dismembered made her first court appearance Saturday.

Jessica Kelley, who was seated in a wheelchair, remained silent as she listened from jail via a video feed as a judge read the charges she faces in the killing of Victoria Martens.

Judge Chris Schultz ordered the 31-year-old held in lieu of $1 million bond for multiple counts, including child abuse resulting in death, kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration of a minor. Schultz said the killing demonstrated a level of depravity that was "unfathomable."

"I've been involved in the criminal law for over 30 years and this is the most inhumane case I think I've come across," Schultz said.

Authorities say Victoria was injected with methamphetamine, raped and strangled before her dismembered body was found in a bathtub Wednesday, on what was her 10th birthday.

Police also arrested the girl's mother, Michelle Martens, 35, and her boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales, 31. Both also were ordered held in lieu of $1 million bond on similar charges.

Kelley, who is Gonzales' cousin, was the last to appear in court. She had been hospitalized for a broken leg, which she suffered while trying to flee police.

Navy sub sponsored by first lady arrives

An attack submarine that is sponsored by first lady Michelle Obama and will be named for her home state has been delivered to the U.S. Navy.

Submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat, based in Groton, Conn., delivered the submarine to the Navy on Saturday after nearly 5½ years of construction.

The submarine will become the USS Illinois, SSN 786, and begin its active service at a commissioning ceremony in Groton on Oct. 29.

It took thousands of shipyard employees in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia and submarine supply businesses nationwide to build the $2.7 billion submarine, the 13th member of the Virginia class.

There were no major issues during construction, and the submarine performed "superbly" during recent tests at sea, said Electric Boat vice president, Kenneth Blomstedt.

Cmdr. Jess Porter, the submarine's commanding officer, described the Illinois as a "stealthy weapon" that can influence adversaries in a way that makes the U.S. more secure. The crew of about 130 will take the submarine to sea for additional testing to prove its capabilities, Porter said.

Obama: Let entrepreneurs stay 5 years

President Barack Obama's administration has proposed immigration rules that would allow foreign-born entrepreneurs to remain in the United States for up to five years if they own a significant stake in a startup company with the potential for "rapid business growth and job creation."

According to the proposal, released Friday, immigrant entrepreneurs who hold an ownership interest of at least 15 percent and have an "active and central role" in the company's operations are eligible to apply for parole, or temporary permission to remain in the United States, for up to two years. If granted, they can apply to extend the parole for an additional three years.

To qualify, the startup must have raised at least $345,000 from qualified U.S. investors or received $100,000 in grants from select government agencies.

Border agents seize car carrying $3M

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- The Border Patrol reported it has arrested two men they believe tried to smuggle $3 million in cash into Mexico from California.

The agency said its agents tracked and stopped a Kia Forte in Escondido on Tuesday and found nearly $34,000 stashed in the car's center console.

Authorities say another car sped off as the first vehicle was stopped but it was later found abandoned nearby. That car, a Volkswagen Passat, had more than $3 million packed in boxes in the trunk.

The driver was found hiding in some brush.

Both men -- one a U.S. citizen and the other from Mexico -- were arrested on suspicion of currency smuggling.

A Section on 08/28/2016