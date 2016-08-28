Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded 07/25/2016 through 07/29/2016:

KJune Properties LLC to EIIC LLC, Ls1-6 B2, Ls1-4 B3, Ls1-6 B4, Ls1-6 B5, Ls1-6 B6 & Ls4-6 B7, The Villas At Audubon, $4,340,000.

Elder-Montagne Holdings LLC to KJune Properties LLC, Ls1-6 B2, Ls1-4 B3, Ls1-6 B4, Ls1-6 B5, Ls1-6 B6 & Ls4-6 B7, The Villas At Audubon, $4,340,000.

Elder-Montagne Holdings LLC to Kerri Elder, Ls1-6 B2, Ls1-4 B3, Ls1-6 B4, Ls1-6 B5, Ls1-6 B6 & Ls4-6 B7, The Villas At Audubon, $4,340,000.

Elder-Montagne Holdings LLC to EIIC LLC, Ls2-5 B1, Ls2-3 B7, L1 & L5 B8, L5 B9, L2 & Ls4-6 B10, Ls2-3 B11, Ls2-6 B12, Ls1-6 B13, L3 & L5 B14, L3 & L5 B15, Lots A, B & C, The Villas At Audubon, $4,200,000.

ABP AR (Little Rock) LLC to Ben Davis Properties Management LLC, 3101 Dugan Drive, Little Rock, 3 Tracts All Being Pt N/2 Section 13-1N-12W, $835,000.

Old Silver City LLC to Kiyen Investments LLC, 521 Main St., North Little Rock, Ls5-6 B6, Clendennin, $650,000.

Senthil and Rhodora Raghavan and The Emil Trust to Linda C. Holbert Revocable Trust, Lot C-30 B13, Chenal Valley, $565,000.

JNHLM Inc. to 8701 Maumelle LLC, L1R, Thomas Commercial, $500,000.

Centennial Bank to Vision Outdoor Media LLC, 2 Country Club Circle, Maumelle, L1-R, Athletic Club, $490,000.

John P. Crow Jr. and The John P. Crow Jr. Revocable Living Trust and Lee Ann MacMillian-Crow and The Lee Ann MacMillan-Crow Revocable Living Trust to James A. and Nini J. Washburn, 71 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock, L2 B38, Chenal Valley, $485,000.

Mary Jane and Tony Riggan (aka M. Anthony Riggan Sr.) to Kristopher R. Lavender and Kristin Eir Lavender and The Lavender Family Joint Revocable Trust, 36 Bayonne Drive, Little Rock, L13 B31, Chenal Valley, $425,000.

Walter Allen Lloyd Jr. to Dana R. Parker-Gilbert, 313 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, Ls4-8 B106, Park Hill NLR, $405,500.

300 Third LLC to Brian W. and Trenda D. Ray, 300 E. Third No. 602, Little Rock, L602, 300 Third HPR, $399,000.

Graham Smith Construction LLC to Lisa Hanshew, 19308 Summershade Drive, Little Rock, L16 B3, Wildwood Ridge Phase II, $385,808.

Jeffrey T. Walker to Jocelyn Stotts, 901 N. Pine St., Little Rock, Ls9-10 B1, Oakwood Place, $374,000.

Robbie R. and Kendra P. Lowery to Harvey David and Alicia Elizabeth Jacobson, 32 Bronte Court, Little Rock, L29 B55, Chenal Valley, $364,000.

Leslie Purifoy and Alice Hudgens Cooner to Preston T. and Lauren M. Eldridge, 212 Normandy Drive, Little Rock, Ls86-87, Normandy, $360,000.

Jeanne S. Spivey to Shannon F. and Eric D. Legate, 606 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, L4A B4, Shady Valley, $355,000.

Brian W. and Trenda D. Ray to 300 Third LLC, L1 B79, Chenal Valley, $350,000.

Carl David and Carol Knoth Lytle and The Lytle Family Revocable Trust to Ricardo Arturo Seyffert, 38 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock, L73 B73, Chenal Valley, $344,000.

B & L Osborne Investments LLC to Jayne M. and Glenn R. Bathke, L2 Blk C, Riverbend On The Arkansas Replat- Riverview Luxury Townhomes, $335,000.

Kathryn B. and George H. Thompson Jr. to Kristin N. and Wilbur J. Brown III, 25 Calumet Road, Little Rock, L119R, The Ranch, $328,000.

Dennis and Katrina Davis to Daniel Greven, 5 Castle Rock Cove, Little Rock, L40, Pebble Beach Woods, $325,000.

Heather and William L. Biehn Jr. to Banyah and Amber Livingston, 38 Bald Eagle Drive, Paron, Ls52-53, Eagle Ridge Estates, $320,000.

E. Ward Construction Inc. to Denise B. and Alan D. McQueen, 5 Creekwood Court, Little Rock, L13 B1, Wildwood Place, $312,250.

Matthew A. and Jaclyn N. Thomas to Whitney and Benjamin Owens, 12714 Meadows Edge Lane, Little Rock, L4 B8, Woodlands Edge, $310,200.

Christopher S. and Jennifer D. Ringgold to Jason M. and Chelsey Brown, 131 Hidden Valley Loop, Maumelle, L19 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $305,000.

Kristopher and Kristin E. Lavender to Michael Von and Diane Marie Quern, 35 Bouresse Court, Little Rock, L76 B48, Chenal Valley, $302,000.

J & T Custom Homes LLC to Chul Yong Park, 12 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock, L38 B1, Wildwood Place, $301,000.

Meyer Rentals LLC to Mini Storage Service Company LLC, L1, Manson Road Commercial, $300,000.

Joanne Mayne Cooner to Leslie P. and Alice H. Cooner, 1720 North Jackson St., Little Rock, Ls73-74, Cliffewood, $300,000.

Santillo Properties LLC to Van Mark and Mary Louise Manning, L4, Sheraton Court Townhomes HPR, $299,900.

R. Lyndon and Donna K. Finney to Patrick E. and Laura E. Driver, 1400 Napoleon Road, Little Rock, L237, St. Charles, $291,000.

Kris R. Knowlton and Michelle D. Knowlton to Zachery W. Barnett, 2009 Meridian Drive, Sherwood, L7, Millers Valley Phase 2, $288,000.

Wilbur and Kristin Nicole Brown to Tay Pettus Stratton, 20420 River View Drive, Roland, L11, Maumelle Vista, $285,500.

John A. and Pam M. Shuffield to Shawn Michael and Erin Elizabeth Richardson, 8 Sawgrass Court, Little Rock, L46, Pebble Beach Estates Phase III, $285,400.

Johnny Doyle and Glenda Sue Bunch to Lee W. and Nancy S. Lawrence, 11602 Zajac Road, North Little Rock, SE 26-3N-13W, $285,000.

Derek W. and Heather Owens to Glenda Gray and Chad Austin Millard, 27 Forest Valley Lane, Little Rock, L25, Forest Valley, $285,000.

RMT II, LLC to Thomas A. and Jo A. Armstrong, 315 Rock St. Apt. 1408, Little Rock, L1408, River Market Tower HPR, $282,750.

JVRC LLC to Jaclyn and Matthew Thomas, 11 White Oak Lane, Little Rock, L517, Kingwood Place, $280,000.

Parkinson Building Group Inc. to David M. Weed, 14 Bishop Place, Little Rock, L14, Bishop Place, $275,200.

Keith K. Lai to Merritt Rausch, 2320 Gordon Road, Little Rock, L1 B1, Wildwood Ridge Phase I, $275,000.

Alpha O. Burkhalter to John and Janice Atha, 2502 N Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, L13 B21, Pleasant Valley, $275,000.

SDH Custom Homes LLC to Brian Pickett, 2116 Oakbrooke Drive, Sherwood, L231, Miller's Crossing Phase 4, $275,000.

Oksana Roses to Orson C. and Karen S. Weems, 1505 Hillsborough Lane, Little Rock, L159, Hillsborough Phase 5D, $265,000.

Parrish G. and Jeanette L. Hurley to Lisa E. and Theophilus N. Achua, 106 Rocky Valley Drive, Maumelle, L6 B9, Maumelle Valley Estates, $259,900.

Ann G. Diaz to Mary Lu and John M. Fowler III, 2206 Sawgrass Drive, Little Rock, L24, Pebble Beach Estates Phase III, $258,500.

Elizabeth J. Clemons and The Clemons Living Trust to Katherine and Paul Milholland, 5 East Lake Drive, North Little Rock, L46 B48, Lakewood, $257,184.

Julienne C. Stephan and The Stephan Living Trust to Brad Simmons, L5, Longlea Manor, $250,000.

Smart Framing LLP to Derrick F. Perry, 8005 Woodson Lateral Road, Hensley, SE NW 20-2S-11W, $250,000.

Robert Alan Hardgrave and Kathy Gaylene Hardgrave and The Hardgrave Family Trust to Junqi Zhang, L58, Charleston Heights Phase II, $247,000.

VEP LLC to Daniel J. and Elizabeth R. Brazeel, 100 Vallon Lane Unit 103, Little Rock, Unit 103 & Garage 2, Vallon HPR, $247,000.

Earlie L. and Constance J. Windham to Norman T. and Donna Hale, 2409 Gap Creek Drive, Sherwood, L14 B4, Glenn Hills, $245,500.

Steven D. and Donna C. Danforth to Richard T. and Sheila O. Wagnon, 4 Windsor Court, Little Rock, L4, Windsor Court Townhouses HPR, $244,750.

Colin and Maradyth McKenzie to Jake Aaron Stanley and Dayton Celeste Lavender, 10 Stoney Brook Court, Little Rock, L347, Leawood Heights 4th, $242,000.

Heath and Emily Cobb to Parrish and Jeanette Hurley, 74 Cypress Cove, Maumelle, L115, Waterside Replat, $235,000.

Williams Group Ltd to Sarah Rowan, 4 Lantern Hill Road, Little Rock, L347, Colony West 3rd, $230,000.

Don W. Schuneman to James Cossie and Tona Joe Mills, 149 Sancerre Drive, Maumelle, L920, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-B, $225,000.

M'Liss and George E. Collins Jr. to Ashley Marie and Matthew Lee Peach, 601 Willow St., North Little Rock, L1 B6, Faucette, $225,000.

Vida Day and Wandeana Wilburn to Mason L. and Kelli G. Miller, 47 Pine Manor Drive, Little Rock, L49, Pine Manor, $225,000.

Michael E. and Tommiann F. Jacob to Clifton and Melanie Blasingame, 6109 North Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, L5 B24, Overbrook, $224,988.

Sheila Osborne Wagnon and Gwen A. Osborne and Anna Osborne Walthall and The M. N. Osborne 2015 Trust No. 2 to Betty M. DuBose, 2205 Bent Tree Drive, North Little Rock, L116, Bent Tree Estates, $224,900.

Thomas A. and Jo A. Armstrong to RMT II LLC, L1404, River Market Tower HPR, $220,000.

Michael A. and Leigh B. Austin to Warren Martin, 1424 South Battery St., Little Rock, L7 B19, Allis And Dickinson Supplement To Centennial, $220,000.

Rentintherock.com LLC to John W. and Emma Bowen, 4116 Forest Dale Drive, Little Rock, L15, Charleston Heights Phase I, $214,000.

Michael D. and Heather M. Lamkin to Steven Kiley and Cassandra D. Green, 5 Ben Crenshaw Cove, Little Rock, L1040, Fairway Woods Phase V, $209,000.

Jolie X. Henry to Matthew T. and Alena R. Reynolds, 145 Calals Drive, Maumelle, L145, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $205,000.

Brent J. and Ashley J. Camplain to Adam and Amanda Xaysuda, 3 Grant Cove, Maumelle, L245, West Pointe, $204,000.

Christopher W. and Joy W. DeClerk to Amanda Lauren Kirby and Edgar A. Kirby, 2702 Grist Mill Road, Little Rock, L356, Ludington Heights, $200,000.

Roy Henry Glover Jr. and Robin Ann Glover George and The Roy Henry Glover Jr. Revocable Trust and The Rosemary Campbell Glover Revocable Trust to Elisei and Simona Cojocaru, 3419 E Broadway St., North Little Rock, Lot C, Inmon, $200,000.

Byron L. and Terri S. Holmes to Vicki Lynn Buie, L27 B1, Gap Creek, $200,000.

Connie M. and Leroy L. Akridge Jr. to C Mac Investments LLC, 1313 S. Bailey St., Jacksonville, L36, Stamps Replat- Bailey; SE SE 28-3N-10W; L12 B3, Briarfield; L4 B6, Jones; L1, Ramick; SE 29-3N-10W, $200,000.

Benjamin and Whitney C. Owens (aka Whitney C. Crater) to Trent C. Moody, 8 Sanibel Cove, Little Rock, L212, Kenwood Estates Phase 4, $199,900.

Larry and Rachael McGrew to Brandon and Courtney Newell, 429 W. G Ave., North Little Rock, L11 B40, Park Hill NLR, $199,900.

Craig M. and Karen D. Mathiowetz to Mason and Anna Morgan, 25 White Oak Lane, Little Rock, L1 B4, Bellevue, $199,000.

Joseph and Martha W. Lowder to Shoutell Richardson, 2509 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, L373, Ludington Heights, $193,000.

Bill Hegeman Construction Inc. to Reah Gilbert, 7101 Sarrasin St., Sherwood, L5, Edgewater Estate, $192,000.

Deltic Timber Corp. to John R. and Sue Ann Graves, L12 B96, Chenal Valley- Hallen Court, $192,000.

Jay Wesley and Kimberly Killingsworth to James B. Fox and Tara B. Vickers, 1720 Jennifer Drive, Little Rock, L12, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $189,000.

Peter and Tamara L. Lantz to Hakon W. Broberg, 33 Vantage Drive, Maumelle, L16, Woodland Heights, $185,000.

K & H Properties LLC to Scott P. and Monica L. Roy, 3 Diamond Pointe Cove, Maumelle, L29, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $184,900.

John and May G. Dellar to Natalie McClendon, 9 Red Maple Court, Little Rock, L9 B2, Parkway Place, $182,000.

Steven and Miki Lee Brandon (aka Miki L. Milligan) to Alpha O. Burkhalter, L403, Cambridge Place HPR, $181,600.

107-Oakdale LLC to CKP Commercial Properties LLC, SE 29-3N-11W, $175,329.

Michelle and Chris A. DuJardin to William M. Robey, 3 Colleen Court, Little Rock, L82, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $175,000.

Eugene Horton to Topo Solutions Inc., L156, Kenwood Estates Phase 3, $175,000.

John A. Smith to Peter D. and Sara Beth Sutton, 12804 Morrison Road, Little Rock, L136, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $174,000.

Brittany Ann Rusher to Nicholas M. and Kirsten N. Maurer, 40 Emerald Drive, Maumelle, L223, North Pointe, $174,000.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to Gregory Allen Gladden, 5617 Citation Drive, Scott, L160, Ashley Downs Phase I, $174,000.

Allgood Custom Homes LLC to Ulysses Fuentes, 1100 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville, L21, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $173,000.

Amber N. and Brenton Lowe to Henry D. Higgins Jr., 10 Millstone Cove, Maumelle, L121, Stoneledge Phase 1, $159,900.

Katherine A. Brown and Paul Milholland to William Clay Bradford, 1001 E. 57th Place, North Little Rock, L1 B222, Park Hill NLR, $159,900.

Mildred Tina Asenath Streeter to Ora Hunt, 19019 Quail Run Drive, Little Rock, L255, Otter Creek Community Phase II, $159,500.

Patrick Lewis to Brindon C. Mangiapane, 4008 Lakewood Valley Drive, North Little Rock, L16 B3, Lakewood Valley, $157,900.

Gillian (aka Gillian K. Baker) to Kyndall D. Rogers, 7808 Hayley Drive, Sherwood, L14, Hayley Heights, $156,000.

George E. Peters Sr. and Diane E. Peters and The George E. Peters Sr. & Diane E. Peters Living Trust to Shon Ray and Connie Keith Simpson, L35, Echo Valley 1st, $155,000.

Burks & Burks Properties Inc. to Douglas A. and Karen E. Parrish, 14 Leisurewood Lane, Maumelle, L23, Leisurewood, $153,500.

Georgia L. Hollowell and The Georgia L. Hollowell Revocable Trust to Charles D. and Myra M'Lis Long, 2505 Fairway Ave, North Little Rock, L8 B60, Lakewood, $153,000.

Jennifer J. and Richard H. Fairchild to Justin A. Benton, 39 Ridgewell Road, Sherwood, L25 B1, Oakbrooke Phase III, $153,000.

Anthony L. Parton to Andrew Holub, 15900 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, NW SE 13-1N-14W, $152,900.

Carrye Greene to Karen L. Yeager, L198, Echo Valley 2nd, $151,500.

SundayMonday Business on 08/28/2016