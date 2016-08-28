OIL AND GAS REPORT

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued 0 drilling permits, 1 well completions and 0 well recompletions. By county, they were:

WELL COMPLETIONS

MILLER -- Southern Energy of LA LLC of Shreveport, La., for Rodessa Unit No. 41-2, 24-hr. prod. 31.73 bbls in Gloyd Form. of Rodessa Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,255 ft., perf. 5,952-6,020 ft. Loc. 135 ft. FSL & 1,565 ft. FWL of Sec. 14-20S-28W. Completed Jan. 8.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

SundayMonday Business on 08/28/2016