I-49 lanes to close for overnight work

Construction will require overnight lane closures on Interstate 49 in Rogers and Bentonville for five nights beginning today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Crews placing a barrier wall along the inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49 will require the inside lanes to be closed from Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 in Bentonville to Southeast Walton Boulevard/West Walnut Street on the Bentonville/Rogers border from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Friday, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels, the department said. During the Labor Day weekend, Friday through Sept. 6, all lanes will remain open.

The work is part of a $27.7 million project to widen 3.5 miles of I-49 to six lanes from four between Arkansas 62/Arkansas 102 and Arkansas 72.

Metro on 08/28/2016