Husband-and-wife team devoted to work for vets

The American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary are married -- two parts of the same whole, working both separately and together to accomplish their goals. It seems only natural that the people heading up the two groups are married.

When J.W. and Carol Smith were elected department commander and president, respectively, this year, it was only the second time in the Legion's 97-year history that a husband-and-wife duo led the veterans' service organizations.

"Basically, we're cheerleaders for the team," J.W. says.

And, as cheerleaders, they're anxious to share the mission and message of the American Legion and Auxiliary and to encourage more veterans and families to get involved.

J.W. says, "We have a preamble that we go by. The last sentence says, 'We sanctify our comradeship by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.' We are veterans still serving and helping other veterans. That's the bottom line."

The American Legion began in 1919, chartered by Congress as an organization to serve wartime veterans. Since then, the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary have worked hard on projects big and small to help veterans and to teach young people about service and patriotism.

"Have you ever heard of the VA loans?" J.W. asks. "That's the American Legion that got that going. Ever heard of the VA hospital? The American Legion started that too. What about the GI Bill? American Legion started that."

The Legion also supports a national emergency fund, Boys State, Operation Comfort Warriors for wounded military, American Legion baseball, oratorical contests, drug awareness programs and various scholarships.

The American Legion is a 501(c)(19), a nonprofit veterans organization. While there are membership dues, those are small, and most of the funds are from donations and fundraisers.

As for the auxiliary, in addition to supporting the Legion's programs, it also sponsors Girls State, flag education and other projects like the poppy program. Through the latter, the Legionnaires give poppies in exchange for donations that are then given to needy veterans in the area.

"Our main goal is to help the veterans and their families," Carol says. "Let's say a veteran comes in and they don't have the money for their utilities. Then we all pitch in together and help that veteran out. It's veterans' families helping veterans' families."

To join the Legion, a person has to have served in uniform during a period of conflict, but J.W. points out that while that stipulation applies to membership, it does not have any bearing on who qualifies for help.

"If you're a veteran who needs something and did not serve during that period, you're still a veteran to us. We do not discriminate. A veteran is a veteran," he says.

Likewise, membership in the American Legion Auxiliary requires a family member who served during a conflict and is a member of the Legion, if they're still living.

J.W., who grew up in Texas and Arkansas, joined the Air Force when he graduated from high school in 1961. He and Carol met in her native Kansas in 1962 and married in 1963. J.W. retired after 20 years and worked in various jobs in the automotive industry in Utah until 2005 when he decided to retire for good.

"We decided to plant closer to our roots," he explains. "She says, 'I'm not going to Texas,' and I said, 'Well, I'm not going to Kansas.' One day she says, 'Well, what about Arkansas?' So we moved here in 2005."

They had both been involved in the American Legion and Auxiliary over the years, and after settling in Siloam Springs, they were eventually pulled back in and J.W. began to serve in various roles at the post and state levels.

"When I get involved in something, I don't believe in doing it halfway," J.W. says.

Meanwhile, Carol says, "When we came to Arkansas, I forgot about the Auxiliary, kind of let it go by the side."

She eventually joined the local Auxiliary, which was not exactly thriving, but she gradually helped build it up and became the local president.

"When I first started going to the meetings, there were only three ladies who attended. Now we have over 70 members and between 18-20 who come to our meetings."

"They're one of the most recognized Auxiliary units in the state and have won many awards," J.W. adds.

Heading up two branches of an organization is nothing new to the Smiths. In Utah, they were presidents of the women's and men's bowling congresses, and when J.W. ran for commander, Carol was eventually persuaded to run for Auxiliary president.

"We don't control or command anything," Carol explains. "We just oversee and try and get the programs to work."

Both have paid staff, committees and volunteers to manage much of the work and make decisions. Carol says one of her duties is to try to visit each of the state's 16 districts through the year, attend meetings and learn and share ideas that may help other districts with their programs and efforts.

They're particularly keen to clear up any misconceptions people may have about the American Legion. J.W. says many people still think of it as a bar where old men sit, drink beer, smoke cigars and share war stories.

"It couldn't be further from the truth," he says.

On the contrary, his home post in Siloam Springs doesn't have a bar or Bingo nights.

"But it's one of the fastest growing in the area because we are involved in all the community activities that we can be involved in," he says.

There's a big push to get more young veterans and families involved, to bring in fresh ideas and keep the Legion and Auxiliary moving ahead in their missions.

"We're here to serve veterans and their families," Carol says.

"If you're a veteran, seek us out," J.W. says. "We want you. We have done so much and we need to carry our legacy forward."

For more information, call (877) 243-9799 or visit arlegion.org.

High Profile on 08/28/2016