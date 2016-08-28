Guantanamo's costs rise to near $6M per detainee

WASHINGTON -- As the U.S. draws down the prison population by transferring inmates to friendly nations, the cost of housing terrorism suspects at the detention facility in Cuba has climbed to about $6 million per person, according to an analysis of Defense Department figures.

That's produced a political byproduct for an administration determined to close the site: sticker shock.

The per-inmate cost will only increase as President Barack Obama continues to transfer prisoners, as he did earlier this month, when 15 detainees were sent to the United Arab Emirates.

"The ballooning waste of taxpayer dollars to imprison people without charge or trial is one of the many good reasons why Guantanamo should be closed," said Hina Shamsi, director of the National Security Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, which highlighted the prison's cost.

An Obama administration official who was not authorized to speak publicly mused in an email that the escalating price tag helps highlight the "absurdity" of housing suspected terrorists at Guantanamo.

A second official, who was also not authorized to speak publicly, agreed, saying in an email that pointing out the prison's per-inmate cost is one element of the administration's argument for closing it.

But opponents of closing the facility have so far been unmoved by that or any other argument, and Obama is likely to leave office with his promise to shut it down unfulfilled.

Among other hurdles is the nature of the detainees who remain, including Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, as well as prisoners deemed too dangerous for transfer to other countries or who can never be brought to trial because of the way they were captured and interrogated.

Guantanamo is expensive compared with the average cost of incarceration for a maximum-security federal inmate, which was $33,007 in 2015, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The annual cost of holding someone in a "Supermax" penitentiary is $86,374, according to a 2015 article by U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

The Cuba prison's cost is a favorite complaint of Obama and other advocates for closing Guantanamo. Obama said in a 2010 news conference that the costs of Guantanamo were "massively higher" than a Supermax facility and in a 2014 interview with CNN that the government was "spending millions for each individual."

Feinstein and Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., have highlighted the cost per detainee in articles advocating Guantanamo's closure. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has repeatedly cited the prison's "cost-per-terrorist" as a reason to shutter it.

Republicans who oppose closing the prison or transferring its detainees to the mainland reject the argument.

"A large majority of the remaining prisoners have been deemed 'too dangerous for transfer,' and the administration has failed to provide a specific plan for safely housing these terrorists anywhere else, not to mention the serious national security risk this transfer would pose," Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said in an emailed statement.

He added that moving Guantanamo detainees to the U.S. would entail costs to construct or modify a prison, such as the Army's Fort Leavenworth in Roberts' state, which the Pentagon has examined as an alternative to the prison in Cuba.

Obama has sought to close Guantanamo since he was a senator, arguing that it besmirches the country's global reputation and undermines national security by serving as a recruiting tool for terrorist groups.

The facility is closely associated with the way the war against terrorism was carried out under President George W. Bush, which included harsh interrogation techniques that Obama characterized as torture and banned. Human-rights advocates have criticized conditions at the prison and the indefinite nature of the detentions.

Obama tried to shut down Guantanamo and move prisoners to the U.S. early in his first term but was blocked by Congress. Opponents, including some Democrats, raised concerns that detainees might escape and be loose in the U.S. or that a mainland prison would become a target for retaliatory attacks.

Obama has proposed transferring the 61 remaining inmates to a high-security prison or to detention on a military base.

"The president is still aiming to close the prison at Guantanamo Bay by the end of his term," White House press secretary Josh Earnest said Monday.

As of Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year, Guantanamo housed 114 inmates at a total cost of $445 million, according to a U.S. Defense Department report, or $3.9 million per detainee.

At a headcount of 61, the annual cost per inmate rises to $5.8 million. That includes savings of about $90 million that the Defense Department estimated in a February 2016 report under a scenario in which the detainee population fell to between 30 and 60.

The cost of Guantanamo is high in part because of the expense of flights back and forth between the United States for attorneys, witnesses, observers and family members for military commissions.

It also includes the expense of military troops and contractors that guard and operate the facility, and the logistics of maintaining a detention facility on a remote section of a foreign island.

