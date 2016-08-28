Cowpokes for a cause

Guests arrived dressed in Western wear, cowboy hats and cowboy boots to the Cattle Baron's Ball at Alda's Magnolia Hill in Little Rock on Aug. 20. The theme for the American Cancer Society fundraiser was "Give Cancer the Boot."

A large tent housed a silent auction, libations and a mashed-potato bar. A covered patio in front held a photo booth, guest tables and a buffet of pulled pork cowboy tacos, black bean salsa and zesty corn dip. Inside the barn, there was an hors d'oeuvres buffet, more guest tables, boot-scootin' to music by Backroad Anthem and a bar serving up the evening's signature drink, Cowboy Freeze.

Honorees of the ball were the Bobby Harris family, which consists of Harris, his wife, Sara, and their twin sons, Jackson and Lucas. She is a cancer survivor, and he serves as an American Cancer Society Hope Ambassador, is a member of its Mid-South Division Board of Directors and is the state's lead ambassador for the society's Cancer Action Network.

Serving as chairman of the festivities was Kimberly Hipps Shaw. Around 175 people attended, helping to raise more than $21,000 for the American Cancer Society.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

High Profile on 08/28/2016