BUILDING PERMITS
Posted: August 28, 2016 at 1:42 a.m.
Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
Greenbar LLC, 1620 Brookwood Drive, Little Rock, $6,191,803.
Bailey Construction & Consultants, 9500 Baptist Health Drive, Little Rock, $4,898,690.
Bailey Construction & Consultants, 18 Colonel Glenn Plaza Drive, Little Rock, $2,430,000.
Nabholz Construction Corp., 8000 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, $365,000.
Mulhearn Wilson Construction, 425 W. Capitol Suite 3300, Little Rock, $306,430.
Waters Management Services 1800 E. Roosevelt Road Little Rock, $250,000.
Bert Black Service Co., 8100 Scott Hamilton Drive Ste. B, Little Rock, $89,754.
RESIDENTIAL
Parkinson Building Group, 19 N. Sherrill Road, Little Rock, $365,000.
E. Ward Construction, 311 Miramar Blvd., Little Rock, $264,435.
Ace General Contractor, 11 Trafalgar Cove, Little Rock, $250,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 6 Flint Creek Court, Little Rock, $250,000.
Bert Black Service Co., 620 Epernay Place, Little Rock, $215,000.
E. Ward Construction, 48 Bishop Place, Little Rock, $175,000.
Jack Hartsell Construction Co., 6 River Glen Circle, Little Rock, $170,000.
E. Ward Construction, 11 Bishop Place, Little Rock, $169,320.
E. Ward Construction, 17 Bishop Place, Little Rock, $164,645.
Jones Development Co., 414 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.
Jones Development Co., 416 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.
Jones Development Co., 418 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.
Jones Development Co., 420 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.
McCarley Real Estate & Facilities Management, 4400 S. Lookout Road, Little Rock, $80,000.
Anna McGrath, 1117 Kavanaugh Blvd. Apt. 1-5, Little Rock, $80,000.
