BUILDING PERMITS

Posted: August 28, 2016 at 1:42 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Greenbar LLC, 1620 Brookwood Drive, Little Rock, $6,191,803.

Bailey Construction & Consultants, 9500 Baptist Health Drive, Little Rock, $4,898,690.

Bailey Construction & Consultants, 18 Colonel Glenn Plaza Drive, Little Rock, $2,430,000.

Nabholz Construction Corp., 8000 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, $365,000.

Mulhearn Wilson Construction, 425 W. Capitol Suite 3300, Little Rock, $306,430.

Waters Management Services 1800 E. Roosevelt Road Little Rock, $250,000.

Bert Black Service Co., 8100 Scott Hamilton Drive Ste. B, Little Rock, $89,754.

RESIDENTIAL

Parkinson Building Group, 19 N. Sherrill Road, Little Rock, $365,000.

E. Ward Construction, 311 Miramar Blvd., Little Rock, $264,435.

Ace General Contractor, 11 Trafalgar Cove, Little Rock, $250,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 6 Flint Creek Court, Little Rock, $250,000.

Bert Black Service Co., 620 Epernay Place, Little Rock, $215,000.

E. Ward Construction, 48 Bishop Place, Little Rock, $175,000.

Jack Hartsell Construction Co., 6 River Glen Circle, Little Rock, $170,000.

E. Ward Construction, 11 Bishop Place, Little Rock, $169,320.

E. Ward Construction, 17 Bishop Place, Little Rock, $164,645.

Jones Development Co., 414 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Jones Development Co., 416 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Jones Development Co., 418 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Jones Development Co., 420 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

McCarley Real Estate & Facilities Management, 4400 S. Lookout Road, Little Rock, $80,000.

Anna McGrath, 1117 Kavanaugh Blvd. Apt. 1-5, Little Rock, $80,000.

SundayMonday Business on 08/28/2016