2-night job to close lanes at I-430/I-30

Construction on the Interstate 430/Interstate 30 interchange in Little Rock will require overnight lane closures for two nights beginning today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Work on the ramp carrying traffic from I-430 south to I-30 west will require Exit 129-B to be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Tuesday. Traffic will use the ramp as normal outside of the closure hours, the department said.

The closure affects only southbound I-430 traffic traveling to westbound I-30. Motorists will be directed by signs to take Exit 128 on southbound I-430 and proceed onto the I-30 north service road in front of the Outlets of Little Rock and Bass Pro Shop. Westbound I-30 traffic will then re-enter I-30 at the next entrance ramp, the department said.

Metro on 08/28/2016