The world in brief

Zimbabwe police quash capital protest

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- Zimbabwe police used batons, tear gas and water cannons to crush an anti-government protest in the capital Friday despite a court order that the demonstration should be permitted.

At least 50 people were injured by the police, said former Vice President Joice Mujuru, now the head of the People First party and a participant in the demonstration.

"The people's anger is very deep. Zimbabweans are beginning to say enough is enough," said another opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai at a news conference after the demonstrators dispersed.

Another anti-government demonstration will be held next Friday, said the coalition of at least 18 opposition parties and civic organizations that organized Friday's protest.

Friday's protest, dubbed the "mega demonstration," was the first time since 2007 that Zimbabwe's fractured opposition joined in a single action to confront President Robert Mugabe's government.

Philippine soldiers kill 11 militants

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine troops killed at least 11 Abu Sayyaf militants, including an influential commander, in an assault on the extremists Friday after the militants beheaded a captive whose family was too poor to pay ransom, the military said.

Regional military commander Maj. Filemon Tan said 17 soldiers were wounded when hundreds of army troops surrounded a vast jungle area in Sulu province's mountainous Patikul town and clashed with scattered groups of about 100 militants.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the troops to destroy the militants in their jungle bases after the extremists Wednesday beheaded Filipino teenager Patrick James Aldovar, who was abducted near a police camp in Sulu's main Jolo town last month.

"The order of the president is to search and destroy the Abu Sayyaf so that's what we are doing," Tan said, adding that more than 1,200 troops, including special forces commandos, were involved in the assaults in Patikul and other Sulu hinterlands.

The Abu Sayyaf has been blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the Philippines. Without any known foreign funding, the extremists have relied on ransom kidnappings, extortion and other acts of banditry.

Premier: Hungary to build bigger fence

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary will build a new, "more massive" fence on its southern borders to defend against a possible surge in the number of migrants, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday.

Orban, who earlier said migrants were "poison," said on state radio that there may soon be a "greater need for security" and the fortified barrier would be able to stop "several hundreds of thousands of people," if needed. He did not say when construction could start.

Orban said the surge could take place if, for example, Turkey allows the millions of refugees living there to leave for western Europe.

"Then, if we can't do it nicely, we have to hold them back by force," Orban said. "And we will do it, too."

Hungary built fences protected with razor wire on its southern borders with Serbia and Croatia last year, when nearly 400,000 people passed through the country on their way west.

The fences have greatly slowed the flow of people entering Hungary, which is also beefing up its police force with 3,000 new "border hunters" to tighten control at the fences.

Airstrikes' civilian Yemen kills put at 11

SANAA, Yemen -- Airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition in northern Yemen killed 11 civilians, including women and children, Yemen's rebel-run news agency said Friday.

The overnight attack in the city of Saada, a stronghold of the Shiite rebels known as Houthis, came as Iran's foreign minister dismissed claims from Saudi Arabia that his country had supplied Yemen's rebels with missiles.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on a visit to Saudi Arabia the previous day, said he was "deeply troubled" over Saudi photographs showing Iranian-supplied missiles being positioned along the Saudi-Yemeni border. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said such statements were "baseless accusations."

A Section on 08/27/2016