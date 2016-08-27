Shots near home hit Little Rock man below the belt

A 25-year-old man had injuries that were not life-threatening after he was shot in the genitals Friday in Little Rock, a police report said.

Lashaun Sain of Little Rock told police Friday that two vehicles pulled up to his home at 1919 Michael Drive and began shooting.

Sain was hit in the genitals and went to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, where police were called around 12:40 p.m.

Police said Sain did not have life-threatening injuries, and no suspects in the shooting were identified.

