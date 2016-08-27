The nation in brief

Parish lowers tally of flood-hit homes

GONZALES, La. -- Ascension Parish government has significantly reduced its estimate of how many homes were damaged by floodwaters just a day after parish officials announced flooding had affected 30,000 to 40,000 homes.

On Thursday, officials said revised numbers indicate that between 16,000 to 19,000 structures were affected to some extent, similar to earlier numbers released about the flooding after historic storms battered the Baton Rouge region.

In an email received by The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge, parish officials said they were revising their previous statement and the earlier estimate of 30,000 to 40,000 homes represented only "potential" flooding impact, contradicting statements on Wednesday that in fact those homes were flooded to some extent.

Mike Steele, spokesman for the Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, said state officials believe the total statewide figure is sure to exceed 100,000 homes.

Tennessee officer shot dead; 1 held

MARYVILLE, Tenn. -- A police officer responding to a dispute between a father and son in eastern Tennessee was shot to death after helping get the elder man to safety, authorities said Friday.

Maryville police officer Kenny Moats and a colleague came under fire as they were taking cover and waiting for backup after responding to a call to intervene in a domestic dispute involving a man with a gun.

They were about 70 yards from the home when the son fired from a garage, fatally striking Moats, 32, in the neck just above his bullet-resistant vest, the Blount County sheriff's office said.

Brian Keith Stalans, 44, was arrested, and charges were pending Friday. Jail records did not indicate whether Stalans has an attorney.

The shooting happened during Thursday's second domestic-disturbance call at the home. Sheriff James Berrong said officers lacked probable cause to arrest the suspect earlier in the day, despite the fact that he was under a protective order elsewhere in the state.

School-restroom ruling supports 3

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A federal judge has temporarily ruled that the University of North Carolina can't block two transgender students and an employee from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder partially granted a preliminary injunction to the students and the employee in response to their lawsuit challenging a state law limiting protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

While the judge said the injunction only applies to the plaintiffs, he added that he also expects them to succeed in their claim that the law known as HB2 violates the federal Title IX law, which bars sex discrimination in schools.

