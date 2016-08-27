On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: Why did God even bother to create us? He must have known that we were going to sin and turn against Him. This has always puzzled me.

DEAR Z.H.: God created us to know Him, love Him and have fellowship with Him. And originally that's what happened. Adam and Eve loved God and had unbroken fellowship with Him. They not only lived in a perfect world, but they had perfect fellowship with their Creator.

But God created them with a free will -- that is, with the ability to either love Him or reject Him. Otherwise they would have been like robots, unable to choose to love God. We may enjoy watching a robot in action, but we can't really love it, nor can it love us. And that's why God didn't make us like robots. Instead, He gave our original parents the ability to love Him or reject Him. True love requires the ability to respond.

But you know what happened. Satan told Adam and Eve that God was deceiving them (which was a lie), and if they obeyed him instead of God, they'd become like God. Tragically, they believed his lie and their fellowship with God was broken. You and I now share in the consequences of their sin.

But God still loves us, and He still yearns for us to know Him, love Him and have fellowship with Him. And He has made this possible by sending Jesus Christ into the world to give His life for us. Have you responded to His love by accepting Christ into your life? The Bible says, "This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins" (1 John 4:10).

