News in brief

Design team sought for LR office project

Architects and engineers are being asked to submit requests for qualifications to the state of Arkansas for a 100,000-square-foot office building to be built at 1610-1616 W. Third St. in Little Rock.

Multiple state agencies could be housed in the building, according to guidelines for the project established through the Division of Building Authority. About 300 employees will work in the building, which will be accompanied by parking for between 250 and 300 cars.

Qualifications are being accepted by the Division of Building Authority through Sept. 14 with the design phase scheduled to begin Feb. 13, 2017. Approval of contract with a selected firm must be granted by the Arkansas Legislative Council, scheduled for Jan. 20, 2017.

Construction is slated to begin in November 2017.

Approval to purchase the property was granted by the Legislative Council in June.

-- Chris Bahn

Waltons drop more shares in Wal-Mart

Members of the Walton family continued to dispose of shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. stock, selling about 3.1 million more out of a trust established last year.

The latest stock sale took place over multiple transactions Tuesday and Wednesday and netted about $227.5 million, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It follows an SEC filing from earlier this week which showed the Walton family sold 3.5 million shares for about $255.7 million during transactions that took place Aug. 19 and Monday.

The shares were held by the Walton Family Holdings Trust, which was established to help trim the family's ownership in Wal-Mart stores to the 50 percent level it tries to maintain. The Walton family also has said it intends to use some of the shares to fund charitable contributions.

The Waltons placed 194 million shares into the trust last year.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

State index off 2.14, but Car-Mart cruises

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 2.14 to 340.21 Friday.

Twelve stocks lost ground and six advanced.

Dillard's shares fell 2.5 percent on average volume.

For the week, 10 stocks advanced and eight fell.

America's Car-Mart jumped 10 percent for the second week in a row.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 08/27/2016