Names and faces

• Oops! James Corden did it again, sharing his Carpool Karaoke commute with Britney Spears on Thursday's edition of The Late Late Show. As they drove through Los Angeles' byways with the CBS host at the wheel, they doubled up for Spears' hit songs including "Womanizer," "Make Me," "Toxic" and "Baby One More Time" (the latter performed in matching schoolgirl garb). And, of course, there was one more signature Spears tune. "You know your song, 'Oops! ... I Did It Again?'" asked Corden, leading up to it. "What's that about? What's it REALLY about?" "I don't know," Spears demurely replied. "I think it's just a song." "Because every time I order at Domino's," said Corden, "I think, 'Oops! I did it again!'" Between their front-seat vocalizing during the 10-minute segment, the carpool couple engaged in chitchat. Spears reminded Corden she has two kids, ages 9 and 10. "I want more," she declared. "How many more?" Corden asked. "Like, three. But I have to find the right guy first, and then ...." Corden asked Spears if her kids had seen her Las Vegas show. "What's it like for them if you're wearing a racy outfit?" he posed. "I saw my mum in her underwear once when I was like 11. I can't shake the image from my brain."

• Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson said Friday that he thought he was going to die after flying headfirst off his bicycle in the British Virgin Islands. The Virgin Group boss hit a hump in the road on Virgin Gorda, one of the islands in the Caribbean, catapulting him into the road. The 66-year-old posted pictures of his bloodied face on social media Friday, showing the gruesome injuries that included a cracked cheek, torn ligaments and severe cuts. "My life was literally flashing before my eyes," he wrote. "I really thought I was going to die. I went flying headfirst towards the concrete road, but fortunately my shoulder and cheek took the brunt of the impact, and I was wearing a helmet that saved my life." Branson traveled to Miami to receive medical treatment. He said he was really lucky to have not suffered more serious injuries.

A Section on 08/27/2016