Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. Those on the outside might think you're acting on impulse or winning by luck when the truth is that you're acting out of a profound instinct for what's right and best and winning because you've been preparing for years to do just that. Exceptional relationships send you to new emotional heights in November and March.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The narrative you put together in your mind to explain who you are, how you got here and where you're going is overdue for some scrutiny. In short, the story in your head is running the story of your life, so make it good.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): They want to know what you think and will seek your opinion to find out where you're coming from. There are better ways to show who you are than sharing your opinion, though, so stay alert to opportunity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Exercise, reading, studying music -- these are not frivolous extras to reward yourself with when you are "good." They are keys to your happiness and as important as other things you do to keep life running smoothly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): What would you like a second crack at? It's a day of do-overs. And if you've failed to make a desired impression on someone, you can use today's particular kind of luck to turn it all around.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You've no desire to be singled out for praise, placed in a special category or treated differently from anyone else. However, when this happens (and it will happen) be ready to graciously receive it before you deflect the energy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Choose your passions carefully. Some are more manageable than others. As for interests that are known to be difficult to control, for now it may be best to exclude them altogether. You have a sense about trouble, so use it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If it's not difficult, you won't be in the mood for it today. Only challenges that are worthy of your effort need apply. The same goes for your amusements. You'll keep your standards high.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Even though your plans obviously shape your experience, that experience always happens in the present moment. If the plan isn't working well, be ready to throw out the script and wing it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your ancestors had to struggle for freedom. It's a different battlefield these days, but the battle is the same. The fight will continue with you. Be valiant.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Shiny things are often just reflecting the brilliance of some other source, like the sun. What you really need right now is not the reinterpretation of brilliance; you need the actual brilliance. Go to the original source.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The nervous energy will keep building up until you discharge it. Start a project that will help you channel this in a positive direction. Tonight features fascinating chemistry.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Contrary to popular myth, science proves that goldfish have memories longer than three seconds. And those who think that you, dear fish, don't remember who owes you big-time will have another think coming.

