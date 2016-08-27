Helpful Hints

DEAR READERS: When you get a prescription from your veterinarian, you can have it filled there in the clinic, at a drugstore or online.

Buying drugs online can present a number of problems. Yes, there is the convenience factor of having the meds delivered right to your doorstep, and the price usually is lower. But at what cost?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (fda.gov) has the following warnings about filling veterinarian -- and human, for that matter -- prescriptions online:

• Counterfeit drugs could be sent.

• Drugs could be expired.

• Some online pharmacies might not require a prescription.

• Some could be located outside of the United States.

• Customer service could be sketchy.

It can be like the Wild West out there, with no regulation for some online pharmacies. But don't misunderstand -- there are legitimate online retailers of veterinary medications.

Here are some hints to ensure that your pet gets the most out of the prescription, and gets well soon:

• Have your veterinarian give your pet a thorough exam.

• Ask the vet about the options to get meds for your pet.

• Make sure you buy online from an accredited pharmacy that follows federal and state licensing requirements.

Do your homework.

DEAR HELOISE: Help! Where can I find "handicap" decals? I need to put them on my outside doors in case of emergency.

-- Katy in North Houston

DEAR READER: The "handicap" decals you are asking about are available on many online sites. Also, your insurance company might provide them. But be aware: The National Fire Protection Association (nfpa.org) advises against the stickers. They can provide an undue sense of security, and they can label your home as an easy target for thieves. Firefighters typically don't waste time checking for these stickers.

Your best safety bet is smoke detectors.

DEAR READERS: Blushes come in several forms: powder, gel and cream. Cream blush is a good choice. It can make the skin look dewy and fresh instead of cakey and dry. Dab on the apple of the cheek, and lightly blend outward.

