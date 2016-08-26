Worms found in burgers at 2 McDonald's restaurants
Posted: August 26, 2016 at 3:53 p.m.
MAYFIELD, Ky. — At least two people have reported finding worms in food from McDonald's restaurants in two Kentucky communities.
Mayfield resident Madison Stephens told WPSD-TV that she visited the local McDonald's on Sunday and purchased food for her and her 1-year-old son. She sad that as she was about to bite into her hamburger, a live worm fell out.
At the McDonald's in Draffenville, about 25 miles away from Mayfield, Lacey Jo Lovett said she also found a worm in her burger on Tuesday.
Stephens said she contacted McDonald's about the incident, and they sent her a $10 gift card.
McDonald's spokesman Michael Love says in a statement that the company is investigating and will "take all appropriate measures to resolve the matter."