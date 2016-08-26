Worms found in burgers at 2 McDonald's restaurants

This Tuesday, June 28, 2016, photo shows a McDonald's sign in Miami. Already, the emergence of smaller rivals promising more wholesome alternatives has major restaurant chains scrambling to improve the image of their food. But some of the tweaks they’re making underscore how far they have to go in changing perceptions. Convincing people it serves wholesome food is particularly important for McDonald’s, which has long courted families with its Happy Meals and Ronald McDonald mascot. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

MAYFIELD, Ky. — At least two people have reported finding worms in food from McDonald's restaurants in two Kentucky communities.

Mayfield resident Madison Stephens told WPSD-TV that she visited the local McDonald's on Sunday and purchased food for her and her 1-year-old son. She sad that as she was about to bite into her hamburger, a live worm fell out.

At the McDonald's in Draffenville, about 25 miles away from Mayfield, Lacey Jo Lovett said she also found a worm in her burger on Tuesday.

Stephens said she contacted McDonald's about the incident, and they sent her a $10 gift card.

McDonald's spokesman Michael Love says in a statement that the company is investigating and will "take all appropriate measures to resolve the matter."