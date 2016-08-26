Man carrying toy guns prompts lockdown of Arkansas schools

A scare near an Arkansas school Friday turned out to be nothing more than a man carrying toys for his children, according to police.

In a statement, the West Fork Police Department said a woman driving by West Fork School District buildings off Phillips Street notified police of a man carrying a Harp’s Foods bag containing what she believed to be weapons.

Authorities responded and shortly after discovered that the man did have guns inside the bag as he walked home — Big Buck Hunter toy guns he had just bought as gifts.

Schools in West Fork, which is about 11 miles south of Fayetteville in Washington County, were placed on a precautionary lockdown before police found the man and checked him, police said.