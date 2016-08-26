Report: Arkansas man, 78, loses part of leg in pit-bull attack

PINE BLUFF -- A Jefferson County man lost his left leg after being attacked by three pit bull terriers Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

John Ray Taylor, 78, went out to his porch at 10010 Conifer Trail when the dogs charged him, said sheriff's office spokesman Lafayette Woods Jr.

Woods said Taylor sustained a severe injury to his left leg, which resulted in his leg being amputated.

"He came out to the porch and the dogs immediately charged him, and at some point they took him down to the ground where they began to maul on his limbs," Woods said Thursday. "It's just an unfortunate deal. Even someone half his age and in great physical shape would have had difficulty fighting off these dogs when they were pursuing him and trying to attack him."

According to the sheriff's report, Taylor called his son, Kevin, during the attack. Kevin Taylor heard the dogs barking and his father moaning, the report said. He and his wife, Janet, live near his father and immediately drove to the home, the report said.

"Kevin screamed and stomped, yelling to get them away so they could attend to his dad," the report said. "The dogs were charging at Kevin and Janet and Kevin told Janet to go get his gun."

Officers said Kevin Taylor shot two of the dogs but the third ran away.

Kevin Taylor declined to discuss the mauling Thursday. Gary Greenlee, John Taylor's son-in law, told police that the dogs belonged to a neighbor, according to the report.

Greenlee also told officers that the same dogs attacked and killed a pig a few weeks earlier, according to the report.

The neighbor, Christian Henry, initially told officers that the dogs were not his but admitted later that they were, according to the report.

Henry received a citation under the Vicious Animal Ordinance 2015-58. The citation carries a fine between $500 and $1,000. The amount will be determined when Henry appears in court.

"You have to determine if the intent was malicious, such as if someone sicced the dog. Then we would be dealing with a much different incident," Woods said. "I am not saying that potentially the prosecutor could not upgrade the charges."

State Desk on 08/26/2016