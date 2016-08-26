Police: North Little Rock man tries to have sex with family member

A 36-year-old North Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after he attempted to have sex with a 13-year-old family member, according to a police report.

Benvenuto Reyes, also known as Benvenuto Reyes Ramos, admitted to taking off his clothes and the clothes of a female family member in an attempt to have sex with her while she was sleeping, police said. Reyes told police another family member walked in, stopping him from continuing.

He was charged with one count of sexual indecency with a child.

Reyes was on the inmate roster of the Pulaski County Jail Thursday night.

Metro on 08/26/2016