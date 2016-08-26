Letters to the Editor

Trump election would mean nation in chaos

For years Republican elders have allowed Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, Ann Coulter, etc., to speak for the party. It's great sport to appeal to the dark side of human nature and allow those wags to denigrate and castigate political opponents. The old bird finally came home to roost in the person of volatile Donald Trump.

In recent speeches, Donald criticizes Hillary for NAFTA and CAFTA, but conveniently forgets that Henry Kissinger gave our manufacturing jobs to China to persuade it to open its communist market.

During the Reagan administration, Kissinger, chief negotiator, kept the air lanes smoking between here and China. To this day, Kissinger boasts about his role in opening the Chinese market, but I've never heard him talk about the thousands he helped put out of work here. So began the transfer of wealth from the middle class to the top.

If technology is the culprit, why are the Chinese and other emerging markets so busy on their assembly lines? They can't crank out the poor-quality products fast enough. Stop buying the rubbish!

With the European Union facing uncertainty, all Donald could say was the drop in the British pound would be good for his golf course. He will never be presidential because he can't stop putting his business first. A self-aggrandizing Wall Streeter, who only knows how to take bankruptcy when things get tough, won't help our economy.

I believe Donald and his advisers are a Depression waiting to happen. He's no leader and his style is chaotic. Do we want the country in chaos?

Millie Foree

Bella Vista

Where were Republicans on Bush's email issues?

Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addressed reporters about her exclusive use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state. Republicans and some Democrats are questioning whether all of the emails she sent during her tenure were archived or if she is withholding some. There were 30,490 work-related emails. The FBI found that four contained classified information, but later found two were improperly classified.

The Republican committee spent $3.5 million and an additional $1 million for staffers for this information. Yes, you and I paid for this to find two classified emails.

Yikes! What is that big, fat, ugly, stinky elephant in the room? PBS.org reports that in 2007, when Congress asked the Bush administration for emails surrounding the firing of eight U.S. attorneys, Attorney General Alberto Gonzales revealed that many of the emails requested could not be produced because they were sent on a non-government email server. The officials had used the private domain gwb43.com, a server run by the Republican National Committee. Two years later, it was revealed that potentially 22 million emails were deleted, which was considered by some to be a violation of the Presidential Records Act. Where is the Republican outrage for the George W. Bush administration?

Linda Farrell

Bella Vista

