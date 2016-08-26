Hot Springs man gets 20 years in prison on drug trafficking charge

A 30-year-old Hot Springs man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug trafficking charge last year.

U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey on Thursday sentenced Cedric Easter to the prison term and three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on July 31, 2015 to a single count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Undercover officers on four occasions bought methamphetamine from Easter before he was arrested and police say they also obtained his phone records, which showed "incriminating text messages ... wherein drug amounts were discussed," the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas said in a news release.

Police say Easter admitted to investigators he had been selling methamphetamine in the Hot Springs area and that drugs and money seized at his home and a neighbor's home belonged to him.