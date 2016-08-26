High school girl accused of attacking teacher with stun gun

SEMMES, Ala. — Authorities say a high school girl in south Alabama faces a felony assault charge after attacking a teacher with a stun gun.

Mobile County sheriff's officials say a video shows the girl trying to fight another girl Thursday afternoon at Mary G. Montgomery High School outside Mobile. Authorities said that when a teacher tried to break up the fight, the teen used the stun gun and then ran.

Mobile County Sgt. Joseph Mahoney tells Al.com deputies caught the girl and arrested her.

It wasn't known early Friday how the student obtained the stun gun.

Sheriff's officials say she was taken to a youth detention center and charged with felony assault in connection with the attack on the teacher; and misdemeanor assault for striking the other girl in the face.