Opened in 2010 and having established itself as a mainstay dining option along Fayetteville's Dickson Street, Farrell's Lounge, Bar & Grill has stepped it up a notch.

"We've always had that gastropub/sports bar feel, but we are also putting a focus on quality in the kitchen. We have both sides of that -- quality food and an atmosphere for game watching," owner Tim Farrell, Jr., said.

A massive quartz bar runs the length of the main dining room, which sports a pool table, shuffle board table and numerous flat-screen televisions. There are areas of the restaurant with a more reserved dining atmosphere.

"My wife, my mom and an interior designer helped design that room over there," Farrell said, pointing to the front dining room.

The front room embodies the tall ceilings of the main restaurant, but the focus is not televisions or sports. There are full length windows that run along the side of the room and look out over Dickson Street. At one end of the room is a lounge setting with plush furniture, a fireplace and large, ornate mirror.

The menu offers great steak and burgers, but people can also get a nice meal with a big, beautiful salad, Farrell said.

House favorites include the Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger, which is a top-quality patty made from ground in-house beef tenderloin. It is served with Petit Jean Mountain slab bacon, Tillamook white cheddar pimento cheese, American cheese and finished with bacon crumbles.

The Arugula salad is also popular and presents a hefty mound of fresh arugula tossed in a sherry-walnut vinaigrette served with diced beets, candied apples, herbed goat cheese fritters and Petit Jean Mountain slab bacon.

After 5 p.m., the kitchen includes more fine entrees.

With an experienced cook and wait staff, people are familiar with the sports bar atmosphere and menu, but they are pleasantly surprised to order from the entree menu and get an exceptional dish.

"One of the things that I've heard a lot from the customers is having this other side of the entree menu -- you really can't find a place like this anywhere else," Farrell said.

Entrees include a grilled 16-ounce ribeye with truffle whipped mashed potatoes, grilled broccolini, served with Cabernet butter and a balsamic reduction.

The Surf & Turf has a seven-ounce grilled center cut filet and scampi style shrimp, roasted new potatoes, asparagus served with creamy horseradish sauce and spiced tomato jam.

A bone-in, molasses-brined pork chop comes with new potatoes and brown sugar glazed baby carrots.

The bone-in, skin-on Airline chicken breast is served with creamy parmesan risotto, roasted carrots and Brussels sprouts, served with a rich bacon cream sauce.

The Vegetable Risotto is traditional creamy Arborio rice, served with butternut squash, truffle oil, cherry tomatoes, steamed asparagus and Romanesco broccoli.

The Shrimp and Butternut Squash Fettuccine includes pan-seared shrimp, Sweden Creek Farms shiitake mushrooms, and butternut squash in a sage cream sauce.

Many items are locally sourced, including the shiitake mushrooms from Sweden Creek Farms, the Arkansas-raised pork chop and the free-range chicken from Across the Creek Farms.

Additionally, the offerings at Farrell's are created nearly entirely from scratch. There is no microwave and only a tiny freezer in the kitchen.

Along with the fresh, seasonal items, there will be several new lunch items that can be prepared and served quickly.

More cold options will not only be seasonally refreshing, but also appropriate for those on a limited lunch hour

"We want to win people over and get them in and out in 30 minutes," Farrell said.

Part of the formula for gaining customer approval and loyalty is in the longevity of the staff.

"I also take overall pride in my staff, too. I've had two servers that have been here since day one, and most everyone else has been here at least two years. They know what they are doing. They are very friendly and they help us keep in touch with what our customers are thinking and feeling," Farrell said.

The BBQ Veggie Burger is complemented by a smoked paprika aioli for a bold, barbecue essence. The house-made black bean, rice and vegetable burger is served with provolone, arugula and balsamic caramelized onions.

Happy hour is from 4-7 p.m. with $1 discount on draft beers and 25-percent-off appetizers and liquor drinks.

Parking is free along Dickson Street until 2 p.m., and $1 per hour after that time.

More information is available by calling (479) 301-2220, on Facebook or online at farrellslounge.com.

NAN Dining Guide Cover on 08/26/2016