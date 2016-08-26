Earthquake-damaged roads threaten access to Italy town

This picture taken on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, shows the crumbling hulk of the Hotel Roma in Amatrice, central Italy, where a strong quake had hit a few hours earlier.

AMATRICE, Italy — Strong aftershocks damaged two key access roads into quake-struck Amatrice on Friday, threatening to isolate the tiny hilltop town as hopes dimmed that firefighters would find any more survivors from the earthquake that killed at least 267 people.

Some crumbled buildings in Amatrice cracked even further after the biggest aftershock of Friday morning struck at 6:28 a.m., one of more than 1,000 that have hit the area since Wednesday's quake. The U.S. Geological Service said it had a magnitude of 4.7, while the Italian geophysics institute measured it at 4.8.

The shaking ground also damaged a key access bridge to Amatrice, forcing emergency crews to close it. Mayor Sergio Pirozzi said he was working with authorities to find an alternative bypass also to another damaged bridge.

"We hope to God it works because otherwise with the damaged stretch of road, we are without any connection" to the main roads, he said.

"With the aftershocks yesterday but especially this morning the situation has worsened considerably, so in terms of the emergency we have to make sure Amatrice does not become isolated, or risk further help being unable to get through."

Even before the roads were shut down, traffic into and out of Amatrice was congested with emergency vehicles bringing hundreds of rescue crews up to Amatrice each day and dump trucks carrying tons of concrete, rocks and metal down the single-lane roads.

Multiple ambulances were also bringing the dead to an airport hangar in the provincial capital of Rieti, where four big white refrigerated trucks created a makeshift morgue to which relatives came in a steady stream Friday.

Premier Matteo Renzi has declared a state of emergency and authorized $56 million for immediate quake relief. The Italian government also declared Saturday a day of national mourning and scheduled a state funeral to be attended by President Sergio Mattarella.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.