Arkansas asks U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on crash reports

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is asking the nation's highest court to weigh in on whether a 1994 federal law prevents Arkansas State Police from releasing all driver and survivor information on accident reports.

Rutledge on Friday filed a petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a state court ruling that the information, including names and addresses of drivers and passengers in auto accidents handled by state police, is public.

The state Supreme Court in April ruled that the information protected by the federal Driver's Privacy Protection Act does not include information on accident reports.

Rutledge said numerous state agencies and employees face potential liability if the high court doesn't review the Arkansas decision.

