Analyzing fall camp surprises, season opener question marks

— Three questions for four writers with Arkansas transitioning from fall camp into prep for its season opener with Louisiana Tech.

1. Who or what most impressed you during fall camp?

Tom Murphy (beat writer) — The run game and backs Rawleigh Williams and Devwah Whaley; a bevy of players on the front four, most notably the explosiveness of Jeremiah Ledbetter, the combination of skills of Deatrich Wise and JaMichael Winston and the raw strength of Austin Capps; linebacker and cornerback play looks upgraded; De'Jon Harris; Austin Allen's composure.

Bob Holt (beat writer) — It shouldn't come as surprise, but the defensive line play — senior end Deatrich Wise in particular — has been impressive throughout camp.

Even when Wise had to miss last Saturday's scrimmage to attend his grandfather's funeral, JaMichael Winston had four sacks.

The move of Jeremiah Ledbetter inside has continued to look good and Taiwan Johnson looks more comfortable being back at noseguard.

Freshman McTelvin Agim has shown he'll contribute immediately with his pass-rushing skills and freshman Austin Capps has impressed with his ability to control the line of scrimmage.

With the return of Tevin Beanum, this group should be as good as advertised.

Clay Henry (columnist) — The overall improvement of the roster has been the most impressive aspect of fall camp. The depth at linebacker has been a problem for almost a decade for the Razorbacks. With the addition of the likes of De'Jon "Scoota" Harris and several others has allowed fullback to finally be stocked appropriately for a team that has a base offense of two backs. Hayden Johnson and Kendrick Jackson give fullback a solid look. Obviously, there are some strengths that jump out like defensive end and wide receiver, but just the way the roster has filled out with young talent sends the message that Bret Bielema's program is on solid footing.

Jimmy Carter (online reporter) — Arkansas had legitimate questions about replacing Alex Collins with Rawleigh Williams coming off a neck injury and Devwah Whaley being a true freshman, but both players were exceptional during fall camp. Williams showed no ill effects from the injury and looks quicker than he was a year ago to go with his cutting ability and balance. Whaley has a combination of power and speed that give him a chance to be a dangerous weapon early in his career.

2. What is the biggest question mark for you with two weeks remaining until the season opener?

Murphy — How will the offensive line mesh to provide pass protection.

Holt — The offensive line has made obvious progress throughout camp, but the fact remains that Dan Skipper and Frank Ragnow are the only returning starters.

Redshirt freshman Colton Jackson, the likely starter at right tackle, will play his first college snap against Louisiana Tech and left guard Hjalte Froholdt never has played a game on the offensive line after moving from defense in the spring.

First-time starters — especially guys who never have played those spots in a game even as backups — are always a bit concerning.

Henry — The biggest concern is the offensive line, especially pass protection. I think this team will be solid as far as run blocking both in the offensive line, tight end, fullback and wide receivers. They will block with a physical presence going forward. It's protecting that worries me, specifically at right tackle. Colton Jackson may be the starter for now at right tackle, but I wonder if Jalen Merrick or Brian Wallace will make a move at some point. The iffy nature of protection may make the bootleg the favorite pass for play caller Dan Enos. It was a gem of a call last year with Brandon Allen. Austin Allen appears to run that play well, too. And, if things are not secure at right tackle, it may be dialed up a bunch by Enos.

Carter — The right side of the offensive line is still iffy. Colton Jackson is certainly better at right tackle than he was at left, but is still a young lineman who struggles at times, particularly in pass protection. Can he hold onto the job or does the staff work with Jalen Merrick or some other version of the line. Both are redshirt freshmen the Hogs need to be ready to block SEC ends.

3. What was the most surprising development of fall camp?

Murphy — The rapid rise of Cole Kelley & the injury run at cornerback; least surprising was the lengthy mix-and-match work by Kurt Anderson on the offensive front.

Holt — The most pleasantly surprising thing for the Razorbacks to me has been the versatility offensive lineman Jake Raulerson has shown in his short time with the team.

The graduate transfer from Texas didn't get on campus until late June, but it appears he's going to start at right guard and he's also worked as a first-teamer at right tackle and center.

Center, where he played primarily at Texas, might be Raulerson's most comfortable position, but he's shown a willingness to play wherever he's needed and an ability to pick up the playbook quickly.

Henry — The surprise development might have been how fast Hayden Johnson emerged at fullback. I also think Hjalte Froholdt's fast progress at left guard was a bit of a surprise. He was a much different player in the first scrimmage of camp than he was in the spring game. I assumed that Austin Capps might redshirt. I had a bit of a hint from Bret Bielema over the summer that Capps might be destined for the offensive line. That isn't going to happen. He's too good at nose tackle. McTelvin "Sosa" Agim is a dandy at defensive end, but Capps might be as good inside. His strength is amazing and that's generally what holds back a young defensive lineman. That won't be the case with Capps.

Carter — Randy Ramsey excelling at defensive end and potentially emerging as a viable pass rusher off the edge was like found money to the staff. A Tevin Beanum-McTelvin Agim-Ramsey rotation opposite Deatrich Wise and JaMichael Winston is solid and frees up Agim to work inside more. Honorable mention: Hayden Johnson coming into camp, claiming the starting fullback job from day one and excelling. A vital position in Bret Bielema offenses, Johnson has the makings of an exceptional lead blocker who can make an impact sooner than later.