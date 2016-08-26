3-vehicle crash on Arkansas highway kills pedestrian

A three-vehicle accident left a pedestrian dead and three injured Thursday in Independence County, an Arkansas State Police report said.

Jimmy D. Sanders, 52, of Batesville died after he was struck by a vehicle on Arkansas 106 at Wilson Circle in Batesville just after 7 a.m. The vehicle had been involved in a two-vehicle crash earlier, and then a third vehicle hit it, causing it to strike Sanders.

Brian Lindsey, 37, of Batesville; Debera R. Sanders, 50, also of Batesville; and an unnamed minor were all injured and taken to White River Medical Center, according to the report.

Debera Sanders, who was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, and Lindsey, who was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup, were involved in the initial crash, the report said. A 1999 Chevrolet pickup then hit the two vehicles, forcing Lindsey's truck into Jimmy Sanders. The report did not identify the driver of the 1999 pickup.

The weather was clear and the road was dry.

Metro on 08/26/2016