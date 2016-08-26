2-year-old found dead in hole near Arkansas home ID'd

Madison County Sheriff Phillip Morgan on Thursday identified a toddler found dead after wandering away from his home as Aiden Johnson.

Aiden, 2, had left the residence at Crossbow Ranch in northwest Madison County around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

After an all-night search, members of a group of around 100 searchers found his body between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in a hole less than 50 yards from the home, according to Morgan.

The toddler appeared to have drowned in the hole, Morgan said Thursday. Foul play is not suspected.

Aiden's body was transported to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Additional information regarding the case was not available Thursday afternoon.

State Desk on 08/26/2016